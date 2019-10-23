Chael Sonnen Scolds Jon Jones For ‘Scumbag Move’ Of Taunting Chris Weidman After KO Loss

Spread the word!













Over the weekend, Chris Weidman failed to generate buzz in his move up to light heavyweight after dominating the middleweight division for some time. Weidman decided to jump up to 205 pounds after struggling in his former championship weight class, taking on rising contender Dominick Reyes in the UFC Boston headliner.

However, Weidman’s night ended early, as he was knocked out in vicious fashion in the first round. After the loss, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who Weidman was openly targeting in his jump up to 205, mocked “The All American” for his recent defeat.

This doesn’t sit well with former Jones opponent and future UFC Hall Of Famer Chael Sonnen. “The Bad Guy” took to his podcast to call Jones out for what he called a “scumbag move.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“It was a scumbag move by Jon,” Sonnen said. “A scumbag move to go after Weidman after Weidman got knocked out. Chris Weidman stepped forward into a weight division with the biggest name in the weight class, taking a risk and went after Jon Jones. That would’ve been a very helpful thing for a guy like Jon Jones, who is the longest sitting champion in the history of my memory, healthy and licensed with no opponent. Jon’s in a terrible spot, it’s humiliating. Weidman’s willing to help him out.”

In retrospect, Sonnen believes Jones should’ve been rooting for Weidman, as a potential fight between the two would’ve done good business for all involved.

“Weidman would’ve fit that bill,” Sonnen continued. “Weidman would’ve sold a lot of tickets for him. Weidman would’ve helped him on the bat. Weidman would’ve been great for business. Weidman took a risk, Weidman tried, Weidman failed, Jon teased him. Never ever kick a man when he’s down. I don’t get along with Jon Jones. I’ve never said a word about Jon Jones when he’s been down and that has been recently and that has been often.

“I am coming after Jon, now Jon is the champion of the world he can take it. Before any of you guys think, ‘oh you need to defend Jon or Chael’s doing something,’ Jon can take what I’m giving to him. But if Jon was down, I don’t say a word. And I don’t think any of you should either.”

Do you agree with Sonnen’s assessment of Jones’ taunting of Weidman being a “scumbag move?”