Chael Sonnen: I Realised Jon Jones Was Juicing During Our Fight

The former fighter turned ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen says it became obvious Jon Jones was using performance-enhancing drugs when they fought at UFC 159.

Sonnen stepped up in light-heavyweight to challenge reigning champion Jones in April 2013. Things didn’t go well for the trash-talking wrestler as he was stopped inside one round by ‘Bones.’ The quick stoppage was actually a necessity for Jones who picked up a nasty toe injury during the fight which most likely would have seen the ringside physician wave off the fight in between rounds.

Speaking to Submission Radio about the bout Sonnen said it became obvious Jones was juicing in the fight. How did he know? Well, that’s because he was using PED’s too.

“What popped out in the actual fight? I remember Jon and I locked up right in the beginning and I remember it was like a Volvo and a Mack truck, and he just pushed me across the octagon and my back even hit the cage, and I remember when it hit going, I’m in a bad night right now. I mean, I had a higher juice concentrate than Tropicana for that fight, and he still pushed me around. So, I remember when he pushed me around, I go, I know your secret, Jon.

Since the pair fought in 2013 Jones has failed several drug tests and Sonnen isn’t exactly happy to have been proven right on this occasion, he explained.

“And it was about a year later where he failed more drug tests than I did – which actually disappoints me. I had the record, Jon had to take everything from me, including that. But I do remember when we locked up the first time, I knew what I was doing, and I’m the one getting shoved around. I also know what he was doing.”

Do you believe Chael Sonnen? Did Jon Jones intentionally cheat in 2013?