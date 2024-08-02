Chael Sonnen Weighs In on Brave Tony Ferguson’s Career

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the future of Tony Ferguson’s career.

Over the course of the last few years, Tony Ferguson has been on a terrible run of form. He has lost seven UFC fights in a row, and it all began with an emphatic one-sided loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje in 2020.

This weekend, he’ll have a chance to flip the script when he collides with Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi. Regardless of whether or not he wins, though, many believe this should be the final time we see him inside the cage.

During an episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, the aforementioned Chael Sonnen weighed in on the issue.

Sonnen discusses Tony Ferguson’s future

“I had a chance to speak with someone really close to Tony Ferguson, who was Tony’s father,” Sonnen said. “When I spoke to Mr. Ferguson, and this was just prior to his last fight, and it’s not what you would think. His father was very aware, in support for his son, and he’s had these same conversations with him. He shared this very candidly, this wasn’t private…I’d kind of like to see it be his last fight [at UFC Abu Dhabi]… Iron sharpens iron, that’s true, but iron dulls iron as well…

“[Tony] worked so hard to a level that I told myself ‘If that’s what it takes to be great, I’m going to have to find something else to do’. And I only share that with you because you only have so many in the chamber, so many rounds you can fire, and a lot of times you will use those in the gym,” Sonnen continued. “I just think that Tony Ferguson, I don’t think he’s abused his body, he’s used his body, I don’t think he abused his career…I would like to see him call it a day and be able to live with the result, whether it’s for him or against him.” [Quotes via BJPENN.com]