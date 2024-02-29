Chael Sonnen hints at run-In with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 299: ‘I’ll be in a suit, he’ll be the thug with a hood up’

Following an unexpected call out from former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal to his fellow UFC alum, Chael Sonnen earlier this week, the Oregon native has hinted a potential coming together with the Floridian next weekend at UFC 299 – issuing his own barb to boot.

Sonnen, a former undisputed middleweight and light heavyweight championship challenger under the banner of the UFC, called time on his combat sports career back in 2019, following a summer knockout loss to former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Lyoto Machida with the pair competing under the Bellator MMA banner.

And receiving a stark call out from Miami veteran, Masvidal this week, Sonnen was offered the chance to meet the former welterweight title chaser inside the boxing ring – with the former eyeing a move to the squared circle later this annum.

“I can’t stand that lesbian-looking transitional b*tch, Chael Sonnen,” Jorge Masvidal said. “And no offence to lesbians because there’s some hot, cool-ass lesbians out there, it’s just him with them glasses and that haircut – he just, he looks like he’s in transition.”

“I would love to bust up Chael, but he would never get into a boxing ring with me,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “…Chael would be one guy that I would love to f*cking break his eye orbital. Just because he’s a cheating f*ck. Like, if you – he’s gotten caught with more substances in his body, than any other competitor in the history. At one time, he had six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. It’s like, you’re a f*cking piece of sh*t human being. …Do all the steroids you want, it don’t matter, I’m still gonna break your eye orbital, bro.”

Chael Sonnen responds to Jorge Masvidal in brutal fashion

However, issuing his own response to Masvidal, Sonnen hinted at a potential run-in with the former at UFC 299 next weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami – before mocking the former’s appearance and apparent dress sense.

“I will not let him get close,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “I cannot trust Jorge Masvidal. Jorge Masvidal will be in Miami next week, where I will be. I will be the person in the nice trimmed suit. I assume he will be the thug with a up. …”

