Jorge Masvidal threatens UFC alum Chael Sonnen: ‘Do all the steroids you want, I’ll break your orbital’

Targeting a professional boxing debut later this year amid links to a return to combat sports, UFC veteran, Jorge Masvidal claims multiple offers have been floated toward former Octagon title challenger, Chael Sonnen – who he vowed to viciously beat if they ever share the squared circle.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in April of last year in his native Miami, suffering his fourth consecutive loss.



Book-ending his career with a decision defeat to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, Floridian veteran, Masvidal has been linked with a return to combat sports in the form of a boxing match against fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz, however, despite rumblings of a pairing as soon as next month, a re-run failed to come to fruition.

Jorge Masvidal takes aim at Chael Sonnen

And while the Gamebred Fighting Championships leader still intends to fight former BMF championship rival, Diaz a second time in their storied careers, he revealed that a clash with the above-mentioned ex-fighter-turned-analyst, Sonnen is a bout he covets.



“I can’t stand that lesbian-looking transitional b*tch, Chael Sonnen,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “And no offence to lesbians because there’s some hot, cool-ass lesbians out there, it’s just him with them glasses and that haircut – he just, he looks like he’s in transition.”

“I would love to bust up Chael, but he would never get into a boxing ring with me,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “…Chael would be one guy that I would love to f*cking break his eye orbital. Just because he’s a cheating f*ck. Like, if you – he’s gotten caught with more substances in his body, than any other competitor in the history. At one time, he had six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. It’s like, you’re a f*cking piece of sh*t human being. …Do all the steroids you want, it don’t matter, I’m still gonna break your eye orbital, bro.”

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal take on Chael Sonnen?