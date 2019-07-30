Chael Sonnen Expects Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Rematch To Last Longer

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen does not expect Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II to go the same way as the first, at least in terms of a first-round stoppage.

Cormier and Miocic will clash for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 240 on August 17. They first met at UFC 226 last summer which saw Cormier knock Miocic out in the first round to become the heavyweight champion.

Over a year on, they will finally meet again, and Sonnen would be extremely surprised if it didn’t go past the first round this time:

“I think that we do have a different fight,” Sonnen said in a recent YouTube video (via BJ Penn). “I really do. Do we have a different outcome? Let them go figure it out. But I think we’re going to get some minutes.

“I would be beyond stunned either way should this end in the first round. It was a shocker when it did the first time. I think we’re gonna see some minutes here.”

Sonnen even expects Miocic to come out guns blazing, especially with all the trash talk that has occurred between the two and the delay in getting a rematch finalized:

“I don’t think you’re gonna see a big feeling out process by Stipe,” Sonnen explained. “I think that you probably will by Daniel. He likes to do that. He likes to feel himself out in the first couple spots.

“I think Stipe’s gonna come out, I think Stipe’s a little bit angry for the first time in his career.”

Who do you see winning the rematch?