Chael Sonnen Dismisses Notion That Arman Tsarukyan Is “Screwed,” Predicts Title Shot Next

Chael Sonnen believes Arman Tsarukyan is not “screwed” even though the latter is not getting the interim UFC lightweight title shot at UFC 324.

Tsarukyan, the number one UFC lightweight contender, recently submitted Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and wanted a title fight next. But, in Ilia Topuria’s absence, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will now fight for the interim title in January 2026.

Many fans and analysts have hence questioned Tsarukyan’s exclusion and the promotion, giving a chance to Pimblett and Gaethje. White has also announced that the winner of the UFC 324 headliner will fight Topuria to unify the titles when he returns.

Hence, fans have been questioning who Arman Tsarukyan will fight and what more he has to do to get a title shot.

Chael Sonnen recently gave his perspective on the current lightweight landscape. Sonnen thinks that ‘Ahalkalakets’ is “not screwed” until his next fight is not for an undisputed title. He said:

“Tsarukyan got screwed? Did he?… What I thought was the agreement was that for Tsarukyan vs. Hooker is the winner who becomes the number one contender. Okay, I know that commonly makes you believe that next time a title is contested, they have to be part of it. But what it actually means is that next time they contest something, it will be for the title. So I don’t believe Tsarukyan, by definition, is in a position to be screwed until he fights again, and it’s not then for a title.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (3:28):

Sonnen also stated in the above clip that Tsarukyan believes his number one contendership is to compete for the undisputed strap rather than an interim one.

Chael Sonnen seconds Arman Tsarukyan’s wish to fight Max Holloway

Arman Tsarukyan has now expressed interest in fighting BMF kingpin Max Holloway. Holloway is rumored to run it back with Charles Oliveira next. However, Sonnen thinks Arman Tsarukyan can use his no. 1 contender golden ticket and secure a BMF title fight. In the same video posted above, Sonnen said:

“You’ve got my attention, Tsarukyan. You’ve got my vote, and we will help you to bang that drum if that is the direction that you wanna go [to fight Max Holloway].” (5:04)

Sonnen also discussed how, for the UFC 324 headliner, the promotion could have put the undisputed title on the line, stripped Ilia Topuria, and denied Arman Tsarukyan a shot at the undisputed gold. However, keeping everything in mind, the UFC chose an interim championship, which Sonnen believes is a wise decision. He added:

“For the company, an undisputed title is better than an interim title. And the company could have made this the undisputed title, but had a respect for the promise that they had given Tsarukyan, had a respect for the champion that is Ilia. And the company, in spite of its own selfish desires, decided to make it an interim belt.” (6:02)