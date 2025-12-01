Sneako Questions UFC Over Why Arman Tsarukyan and Movsar Evloev Aren’t Getting Title Shots

American social media influencer Sneako has questioned the UFC and its CEO, Dana White, for not giving Movsar Evloev and Arman Tsarukyan title shots, despite them being top contenders.

This past weekend, on Thanksgiving Day, White announced that the next year’s first numbered event, UFC 324, when the promotion debuts on Paramount+, will be headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. The two will compete for the interim UFC lightweight championship in Ilia Topuria’s absence.

Later in January 2026, UFC 325 will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Not happy with UFC’s recent matchmaking, Sneako called out the promotion for giving Diego Lopes another title fight even though the undefeated Movsar Evloev, who is the number one UFC featherweight contender, awaits a title shot.

Sneako also highlighted that the UFC 324 interim lightweight title fight does not include the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, and instead of him, the number five-ranked Pimblett fights the number four-ranked Gaethje. The YouTuber said:

“Why does Diego Lopes get two title shots after Movsar Evloev beat him? Movsar’s undefeated; he deserves the title shot. Arman deserves the title shot… Paddy f–king Pimblet? He hasn’t fought anybody under the age of 39. Top 5? That’s the biggest industry plant… Why does the interim title fight not include the number one contender? What is the point of rankings?”

The UFC’s recent matchmaking has drawn criticism from a number of journalists, fans, and experts since it appears that the promotion is more interested in making money than in selecting fighters based on competence.

Former UFC lightweight title challenger blames Arman Tsarukyan and also takes a shot at Paddy Pimblett

Renato Moicano thinks Arman Tsarukyan pulling out of his UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev was a big blunder for the lightweight division’s future.

Arman Tsarukyan pulled out at the eleventh hour because of a back injury, after which Moicano stepped in to fight the Russian and was submitted in Round 1. In a recent interview with Emiel Sardarean, Moicano said:

“When I fought Makhachev, Arman was supposed to fight for the title, and he f**ked up the division. If Arman fought that night, the division would keep going, but now we have Topuria going through a divorce; he doesn’t want to fight.”

Moicano also took a shot at ‘The Baddy,’ asking how the Brit who has beaten “nobody” can get a title shot:

“Look at [Paddy’s] resume. Who has he beaten? Michael Chandler coming off four or five losses. Tony Ferguson with eight losses. Bobby Green after three losses. And who has he beaten in the top 15? Nobody. Absolutely nobody. And he still gets a title shot? That’s insane.”

