Chael Sonnen ‘Concerned’ About Tony Ferguson’s Future Following ‘Fictional’ Post-Fight Statements

Tony Ferguson hasn’t won a fight in over five years.

Returning to the Octagon in Abu Dhabi, ‘El Cucuy’ made UFC history after losing his eighth straight, eclipsing a record previously held by former two-division titleholder BJ Penn. Following his first-round submission loss against Michael Chiesa, Ferguson removed his gloves and was seemingly ready to call it quits.

Instead, he only left one glove inside the Octagon, leaving the door cracked open for a return whether that be under the UFC banner or elsewhere.

Taking to his YouTube channel, three-time title challenger Chael Sonnen expressed some concerns over Ferguson’s comments inside the cage and, in particular, what he had to say at the post-fight press conference following his latest defeat.

“When Tony gets to the post-fight press conference, he stands up, takes the mic and he made some statements that were simply fiction. But they were concerning to me,” Sonnen said. “I took him at his word, and his world was flat frightening. His words were, ‘Hey, if all these thousands of fans are going to come out here and spend all this money to support me, they’ll follow me somewhere else” (h/t MMA Weekly).

Chael Sonnen reveals biggest concern about Tony Ferguson’s loss to Michael Chiesa

While it’s hard for ‘The American Gangster’ to believe anyone made a trip to Abu Dhabi specifically to see Ferguson in action, Sonnen’s biggest WTF moment of the night was seeing ‘El Cucuy’ succumb to a rear-naked choke without ever attempting to defend himself against the day-one maneuver.

“Zero people booked a ticket, flew over there, did whatever you had to do to come over there and support Tony,” Sonnen said. “When a guy takes his gloves off and it’s a retirement, you cheer for him. It’s called etiquette. Never in the history of any sport has somebody called it a day and not gotten a standing ovation.” “A national champion wrestler with a black belt under Eddie Bravo just got jobbed out in the first round by a move that you learn on your first day. My problem is there wasn’t a hand fight. That’s my problem. “If I were to take somebody that was not a trained fighter… Just a guy, and I was to put him in that technique, he naturally, with no training, he naturally is going to come to the problem which is the arm around his neck. That didn’t happen. That is my problem.”

Sonnen also expressed “fear and concern” that Ferguson may be able to land a fight outside of the UFC.