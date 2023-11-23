Chael Sonnen Claims ‘Meaningful People’ Are Discussing Potential GSP vs. Nick Diaz Fight for UFC 300

Could we see Octagon icon Georges St-Pierre return for a long-awaited rematch with Nick Diaz at UFC 300? According to Chael Sonnen, it’s a possibility and one that he is by no means a fan of.

With the promotion mere months away from what could be the biggest card in UFC history, Dana White and Co. are undoubtedly looking to add some major star power to this spring’s festivities. Names like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are already swirling around, but according to ‘The American Gangster’ himself, the event could end up hosting a rematch more than a decade in the making.

Originally expected to meet in a grappling bout under the UFC Fight Pass Invitational banner in December, Sonnen is now hearing word that ‘GSP’ and Nick Diaz could return to the Octagon to run back their UFC 158 showdown.

“You got to 300 a certain way,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Did you do that by bringing guys in on a one-off? I mean the St-Pierre versus Diaz, does that draw? sure. Why didn’t it happen at 199 or 201? Or 299 or 301? Why wouldn’t it happen there, if that is what got us to 300, why would we not continue to follow the principles and policies that got us here? “I mean, I’m just asking because I’m hearing from some pretty good people, from some pretty meaningful people, a level of silliness within these fights” (h/t MMA Mania).

Would GSP vs. Diaz 2 be any different than their first meeting?

A one-off bout between St-Pierre and Diaz would undoubtedly bring in a lot of views from nostalgic MMA fans, but Sonnen is not necessarily wrong about the concept being downright silly. While ‘GSP’ has stayed in impeccable shape since retiring from the sport in 2017, Nick Diaz has most definitely seen better days.

After a six-year-long layoff, Diaz returned at UFC 266 for a scrap with UFC Hall of Famer ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler. It took Lawler less than three rounds to put a beating on Diaz so bad that the Stockton native verbally submitted.

If Diaz stepped inside the Octagon with St-Pierre once again, there is no doubt that it would go the same as it did in their first meeting when ‘Rush’ scored a decisive unanimous decision, 50-45’ing Diaz on all three scorecards.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take, or would you like to see GSP return to the Octagon against Nick Diaz at UFC 300?