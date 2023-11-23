Conor McGregor drops diss track on akon after his rendition of ‘Locked up’ earned him temporary ban on X

Conor McGregor has once again found himself in an unlikely feud, this time with Grammy-nominated music star Akon.

It all started when McGregor posted a voice note to his 10 million followers, serenading them with his rendition of Akon’s chart-topper, ‘Locked Up’ on social media.

It certainly seemed innocent enough, if not a bit bizarre, but as it turns out, the impromptu karaoke ended up getting the Irishman locked out of his X account.

“Akon not happy hahaha,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories along with a screenshot of the notice that he had been locked out online after violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Conor McGregor can add spitting fire to his list of talents

In a follow-up story, the former two-division titleholder promised to release a ‘diss track’ in response and quickly delivered as he shared a video of him rapping at the Senegalese-American superstar.

“Akon, what’s wrong? I was only signing the song. It wasn’t even that long. You need to take a chill pill or a hit of the bong,” McGregor began. “Song’s out years, Donkey Kong. In the back of the ranch, they weren’t expecting me own little song. Little rapper from the flat, his name was Panch” (h/t talkSPORT).

Clearly, McGregor was making things up as he went along, or ‘freestyling’ as they call it in the rap game, but that didn’t stop ‘Mystic Mac’ from giving it his best.

“We used to be poor, but the Proper 12 come along and got us out the sewer,” McGregor continued. “Not long, we like to spoil ourselves, Louis [Vuitton] off the shelf. New t*ts, new a**, new teeth – haters go to hell.”

We’d suggest the Irishman stick to his day job as a professional fighter, but he’s not doing much of that these days either. So, carpe diem.