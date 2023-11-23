Conor McGregor drops diss track on akon after his rendition of ‘Locked up’ earned him temporary ban on X

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has once again found himself in an unlikely feud, this time with Grammy-nominated music star Akon.

It all started when McGregor posted a voice note to his 10 million followers, serenading them with his rendition of Akon’s chart-topper, ‘Locked Up’ on social media.

It certainly seemed innocent enough, if not a bit bizarre, but as it turns out, the impromptu karaoke ended up getting the Irishman locked out of his X account.

Akon not happy hahaha,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories along with a screenshot of the notice that he had been locked out online after violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall Calls for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of Heavyweight title: 'I should be the real champion'
F dtrcvaMAAxKXW

Conor McGregor can add spitting fire to his list of talents

In a follow-up story, the former two-division titleholder promised to release a ‘diss track’ in response and quickly delivered as he shared a video of him rapping at the Senegalese-American superstar.

“Akon, what’s wrong? I was only signing the song. It wasn’t even that long. You need to take a chill pill or a hit of the bong,” McGregor began. “Song’s out years, Donkey Kong. In the back of the ranch, they weren’t expecting me own little song. Little rapper from the flat, his name was Panch” (h/t talkSPORT).

Clearly, McGregor was making things up as he went along, or ‘freestyling’ as they call it in the rap game, but that didn’t stop ‘Mystic Mac’ from giving it his best.

“We used to be poor, but the Proper 12 come along and got us out the sewer,” McGregor continued. “Not long, we like to spoil ourselves, Louis [Vuitton] off the shelf. New t*ts, new a**, new teeth – haters go to hell.”

We’d suggest the Irishman stick to his day job as a professional fighter, but he’s not doing much of that these days either. So, carpe diem.

READ MORE:  UFC star Conor McGregor tipped to succeed in future BKFC move: 'He has the style for it'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts