Former Strikeforce champion Nick Diaz is set to make a sensational return by the end of the year.

The Stockton native has treated fans to some memorable moments and remains to be one of the biggest draws in the sport. Having gained a cult-like following through his brash personality, Nick Diaz made a comeback after six years to face Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021.

Diaz looked surprisingly impressive in his return as he showcased his crisp boxing against the veteran. However, speculation was rife on whether he would return following that outing given the sub-par nature of his TKO loss by retirement in the third round.

According to the legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer Cesar Gracie, who gave Diaz his 3rd Degree Black belt, Diaz is set to return by the end of the year. Taking to Instagram to share the message, he stated:

“Look for @nickdiaz209 to fight by the end of the year.”

Who will Nick Diaz fight next?

Following the triumphant return of Nick Diaz, fans were already wondering who he will fight next. UFC president Dana White was conflicted on having another bout for the fan-favorite who he believes should not fight. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wants to see Diaz back in the cage and suggested Donald Cerrone as a potential opponent next.

Jorge Masvidal agrees with the head honcho of the promotion and believes that Diaz should not tarnish his legacy by fighting again if he does not want to. He surmised the possibility of financial needs to be the main reason for the Strikeforce champion’s return.

After his loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 which was later overturned to a no-contest, Diaz served multi-year suspensions from NSAC and USADA for marijuana use. He was also handed a USADA sanction for failing to report his whereabouts for a routine drug test.

Are you excited to see Nick Diaz return to the cage?

