PFL star Cedric Doumbe predicts easy win over Conor McGregor in fantasy fight: ‘I would KO him in the first round’

PFL welterweight Cedric Doumbe backs himself against Conor McGregor in fantasy matchup.

Doumbe is one of the leading figures in the rising European MMA scene, attracting enormous crowds and support in his native France. Cedric Doumbe sent a major message to the MMA world when he faced Jordan Zebo in his PFL debut last October – having an electric walkout to a roaring crowd carrying a mattress that read ‘good night Jordan’. He would then knock out Zebo in just nine seconds.

While his most recent outing against Baysangur Chamsoudinov would not go his way, Doumbe attracted another enormous crowd which featured notable sports stars such as Tony Parker and several PSG players. The event was said to have sold out within 20 minutes.

Cedric Doumbe vows to finish Conor McGregor in fantasy fight

This kind of attention Doumbe receives at home could only be likened to that of McGregor during his come up, in particular when he headlined the3Arena against Diego Brando in 2014. Speaking with BloodyElbow, Doumbe spoke of the comparison and while flattered believes that if the pair were to every meet for an all-European showdown, it would be he to come out on top.

“It makes sense because I’m the face of MMA in France as Conor was in Ireland so the comparison makes sense,” Doumbe said during an interview with Bloody Elbow.

“But if I fought Conor, I think I would knock him out in the first round because he is a good fighter. When I fight against a good fighter, I knock them out.”

Doumbe will make his return to the cage tomorrow night when he takes on Jaleel Willis in the co-main event of Bellator’s Champion Series which will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

A former LFA champion, Willis has since gone 4-3 on the Bellator platform and will prove a good test for Doumbe who is looking to get straight back on track less than two months on from his last outing.

Who wins, Cédric Doumbe or Conor McGregor?