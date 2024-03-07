Cedric Doumbe gets glass stuck in foot, drops TKO to Baki Chamsoudinov in controversial loss – PFL Paris Highlights

Cameroon kickboxing standout, Cedric Doumbe has seen his five fight unbeaten run in professional mixed martial arts come to an end in France tonight — in some of the most bizarre and unseen circumstances in recent memory, after apparently seeing a splinter of glass get lodged in his foot — forcing a third round TKO loss against Bassangour Chamsoudinov in their PFL Europe 1 main event tonight in Paris.

Doumbe, a decorate kickboxing star and former two-time GLORY Kickboxing welterweight champion, arrived into his sophomore outing under the Peter Murray-led PFL (Professional Fighters League) tonight — fresh from a Knockout of the Year win over Jordan Zebo at the Accor Arena last September, in just 9 seconds with a brutal stoppage win.

And dropping the first round against the uber-prospect, Chamsourdinov — who utilized his wrestling and grappling to great effect in the frame, before one of the most bizarre and dubious stoppages in the history of the sport surely, brought an anticlimatic end to tonight’s action in Paris.

Mandatory Credit: FRANCK FIFE – AFP

Complaining of discomfort in his foot during the third round of his fight with Chamsourdinov, Doumbe questioned referee, Marc Goddard for a timeout — apparently in order to remove a foreign object from his foot, and continue his fight with the former.

Waving away Doumbe’s protest, Goddard instructed the pair to continue fighting, before Chamsourdinov and the kickboxing star halted the action once more — with the British official once more rushing in and calling a definitive end to the action, and thus, handing Doumbe his first-ever loss in MMA by way of TKO.

Speaking following the official decision — which saw Chamsourdinov emerge with a win, Cedric Doumbe claimed a piece of glass had become lodged in his foot somehow, and he just wanted to remove it from his extremity before fighting again.

“I’m disgusted,” Cedric Doumbe said. “I didn’t want this. Make some noise for Baki (Bassangour Chamsourdinov). This isn’t his fault. It’s the ref’s fault. I feel like there is a piece of glass or wood in my foot. I told the ref. I told Baki. Baki said so get it out. And then the ref stopped it. I never asked to stop the fight.”

Catch the bizarre stoppage of Cedric Doumbe’s unbeaten MMA run, below

MARC GODDARD STEPS IN! Baki takes home the W!#PFLParis pic.twitter.com/gGauAVp80n — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 7, 2024