UFC Fight Night Vegas 8 takes place tomorrow night from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada – with an eleven fight card featuring. In strawweight and featherweight preliminary action, Hannah Cifers, and Austin Springer tipped their respective scales.

Taking headlining honours in a short-notice three-round headliner – a pivotal light heavyweight matchup between recent title challenger, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, and Austrian upstart, Aleksandar Rakić. Both Smith and Rakić attempt to return to the win column, following a knockout defeat to one-time title challenger, Glover Teixeira, and a decision loss to Volkan Oedzemir, respectively.

Our co-main event of the night is also a short-notice reworked tie, as former welterweight titleholder, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler features opposite Neil ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Magny. Division mainstay, Magny was scheduled to meet with surging contender, Geoff ‘Handz of Steel’ Neal in the original co-headliner, until the Texan was forced to withdraw from the contest, after contracting pneumonia which later developed into a severe case of sepsis.

Below, check of the video from today’s official weigh-ins, as well as official results from each of our twenty-two combatants.

UFC Fight Night Vegas 8 Main Card:

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Smith (205lbs) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (205.5lbs)

Welterweight – Robbie Lawler (171lbs) vs. Neil Magny (171lbs)

Women’s Flyweight – Ji Yeon Kim (126lbs) vs. Alexa Grasso (126lbs)

Featherweight – Ricardo Lamas (145lbs) vs. Bill Algeo (146lbs)

Light Heavyweight – Magomed Ankalaev (205lbs) vs. Ion Cuţelaba II (205.5lbs)

UFC Fight Night Vegas 8 Preliminary Card:

Middleweight – Maki Pitolo (184.5lbs) vs. Impa Kasanganay (185.5lbs)

Women’s Strawweight (Catchweight) – Mallory Martin (115lbs) vs. Hannah Cifers (117lbs*)

Middleweight – Alessio Di Chirico (185lbs) vs. Zak Cummings (185lbs)

Featherweight (Catchweight) – Alex Caceres (145lbs) vs. Austin Springer (151lbs*)

Women’s Strawweight – Polyana Viana (116lbs) vs. Emily Whitmire (115.5lbs)

Welterweight – Sean Brady (170.5lbs) vs. Christian Aguilera (170lbs)

*Fighter missed weight for their respective matchups, resulting in an agreed catchweight bout.