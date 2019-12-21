Volkan Oezdemir Edges Aleksandar Rakic – UFC Busan Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC Busan, Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksander Rakic go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

Round 1:

Rakic blitzes in with hard shots and looks to lock up a standing guillotine. Clinched against the cage now and they separate after a scramble. A kick to the body lands for Rakic, who dodges an Oezdemir shot and counters with one of his own. Oezdemir lands a nice counter shot. Rakic is putting together some very nice countershots.

He gets a takedown and jumps right onto Oezdemir’s back. Oezdemir gets to his feet and Rakic pushes him to the cage. They separate and more hard shots land for Rakic. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Leg kick from Oezdemir to start the round. A nice couple of shots connect for Rakic. Rakic catches a kick from Oezdemir, fails on a takedown attempt, and now has Oezdemir against the cage. A nice uppercut lands for Rakic, who follows up with a leg kick. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Oezdemir coming forward but Rakic continues to get off nice counter shots, and he clinches him against the cage again. Rakic fails on a takedown and both men barely miss on some punches. Oezdemir comes forward with big shots but can’t land any. Now Rakic puts together several nice shots to the face. Oezdemir with a jab. Takedown attempt from Rakic again. The round comes to an end.

Official Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Aleksandar Rakic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)