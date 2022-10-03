UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill says that UFC executive Hunter Campbell contacted her about sparring an online troll.

Casey O’Neill grabbed headlines this week when a male online troll proclaimed that even without any fighting experience could ‘still fight better than she does’ because ‘women’s MMA, in general, is low level’

O’Neill would call the troll’s bluff, inviting the Twitter user to come and spar her at her gym in Las Vegas, to which the man would initially agree but has now deleted his Twitter account, so it seems unlikely he will be showing up.

In an interview with All Star, O’Neill revealed that even though she is currently nursing an ACL injury, she was ready to go and confident she would of ‘kicked his ass’.

It’s really funny to call people out on what they’re saying because half the time someone will say something on the internet that they won’t say to your face,” O’Neill said. “He called me out online and said he thinks I’m a terrible fighter and he would beat me, so I told him to come spar. I’ve got one ACL currently, not even cleared to spar, but I know for a fact I would kick his ass.”

“I was fully prepared to kick his ass on Tuesday, but he deleted his Twitter. Today when I woke up I’d seen that his account is no longer, so I don’t think Casey vs Cal is going down anymore. I don’t think I’m going to be beating up the Twitter troll unless he shows up, but I highly doubt it.”

O’Neill also revealed that she was even contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell, who pleaded with her not to have unsanctioned fights.

We’ve got Barstool Sports covering it. I’ve got Hunter Campbell from the UFC texting me, like ‘Don’t have unsanctioned fights please. I need you healthy.’ Everybody taking it seriously. It’s pretty funny for me though,” O’Neill said. “I think people say it for attention almost. I don’t know if it’s like a fetish thing, like they want to get beat up by a woman or something. You have to pay me if that’s the case.” (H/T MMANews)

