Carlos Condit Will Travel To Tristar To Train With Former Rival

Carlos Condit is in a bit of a slump at this point in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion is currently on a four fight losing-streak. From once competing in the glory days of MMA and standing toe-to-toe with the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Nick Diaz, Johny Hendricks and more.

“The Natural Born Killer” is now on a downhill trend in regards to his Octagon career, as his last outing was a second round submission loss to Alex Oliveira. The skid has been so bad that Condit was at one point considering retirement from fighting.

It looks like JacksonWink MMA striking coach Brandon Gibson has an idea up his sleeve. He revealed on The MMA Hour that he’s sending Condit to Tristar Gym in Canada to train with Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I’m actually sending Carlos Condit up to Tristar,” Gibson said. “He’s gonna get a little work in with Rory and (Tristar head coach) Firas (Zahabi) and help Rory for the Mousasi fight. “So I’m happy that Carlos gets to go out there and get a new look and pick up some new tools and get a new atmosphere and environment.”

MacDonald has flourished since departing the UFC. He has back-to-back victories under the Bellator banner, the latter earning him the promotion’s welterweight title. He will now challenge for his second title in Bellator MMA.

“The Red King” is slated to face fellow former UFC fighter Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title on September 29th.