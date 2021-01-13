Carlos Condit’s fight with Matt Brown is a monumental one for the former interim welterweight champion.

Condit takes on Brown in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC Fight Island 7 event taking place this weekend in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

It’s a fight that has been slated multiple times but will finally take place in what will also be Condit’s last fight on his current UFC contract.

Although “The Natural Born Killer” returned to the win column with an impressive unanimous decision win over Court McGee in October, he has still won just once in his last six and at the age of 36, could be at risk of getting cut from the UFC with another loss.

That’s why he believes a lot is riding on this fight.

“I have my mind supremely focused on this fight getting this thing handled,” Condit told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “There’s a lot riding on this fight – a lot of guys getting cut, a lot of people on the chopping block.

“To mention the losing streak, I’ve won one of my last six, so it’s not a great record for my last contract. I’m up for renegotiation, too, so a lot going on in this respect.”

Some may even argue there’s a chance Condit can be cut even if he does come away with the victory. But as far as Condit is concerned, he’s only looking for the finish.

“I want to finish Matt Brown,” Condit added. “It doesn’t matter (how). I’m going to (expletive) up Matt Brown.”

Do you think Condit will get cut from the UFC regardless of what happens? Or would a win get him a new contract?