Carlos Condit is picking Georges St-Pierre over Khabib Nurmagomedov in a potential fight.

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts following his lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

Although UFC president Dana White will be having a meeting with him soon to entice him out of retirement for one more fight, Nurmagomedov and his camp have made it clear that the only person he would unretire for would be St-Pierre.

It’s a fight Nurmagomedov has wanted for a while and the same can be said for St-Pierre as given where they are right now, it’s a toss-up of a fight.

That said, Condit — who suffered a unanimous decision defeat to St-Pierre in their welterweight title fight back in 2012 — is still picking his old rival to come out on top despite turning 40 later this year.

“I’ll go with Georges,” Condit said in a recent interview (via Middle Easy). “He’s a little bit bigger than most of Khabib’s opponents, and he’s got a more well rounded skillset. Yeah, I’ll go with Georges.”

That seems to be the standard opinion for most as unless St-Pierre has dramatically slowed down, he is still a bigger opponent than Nurmagomedov with arguably superior wrestling as well as some of the best striking in the sport.

That said, “The Eagle” is in his prime with some arguing he has superior grappling than “GSP” which is what makes the contest highly-intriguing.

Of course, for now, all we can do is speculate.

Do you agree with Condit?