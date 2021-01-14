UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career came to a close when he locked in a triangle on Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24, 2020. He would go on to explain he would respect his mother’s wish to stop competing in MMA after the devastating loss of his father, Abdulmanap. However, there has been much speculation from UFC president Dana White that “The Eagle” will soar in for one last fight.

White has said for months on end since late October that he will have an exclusive meeting with the undefeated Dagestani, one that he hopes to convince Khabib to go for 30-0. In an interview with MMA Junkie, White makes a prediction that his conversation with Nurmagomedov will be short and simple, lasting an equivalent to 1 MMA round.

“It’s going to be a five-minute conversation.” White said. “It’s yes or no.”

White believes Nurmagomedov’s retirement was premature and heavily caused by emotions endured by the loss of his father and another dominant win to his name. Three months later and away from the encore of emotion, White trusts that Nurmagomedov has recollected himself to make rethink his decision to never fight again.

Perhaps, this wishful thinking has led White and the promotion to keep Khabib at the top of the lightweight and pound-for-pound rankings.

“When I left Abu Dhabi last time, and he and I were texting, we went back and forth on why I think he should keep fighting,” White said. “He was super emotional coming out of that fight. He’s had time now to rest, think about it, (and) all the other things. This is going to be a five-minute conversation.”

“I think he’ll fight, but we’ll see. It’s not going to be an argument or a lengthy conversation. It’s going to be a ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”

Looks like White won’t press on more than he needs to regarding Nurmagomedov’s decision to continue. The question remains, will Khabib Nurmagomedov get one more in the win column or will he be at rest with his legacy the way it already is?

Do you think Dana White can convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight on?