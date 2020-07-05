Report: Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez Rescheduled For July 25 Event

Spread the word!













Esparza To Battle Rodriguez In Final Fight Island Event

The women’s strawweight bout between Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez has been reportedly rescheduled for the UFC’s upcoming July 25 event on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

The pair were originally set to face each other on the July 15 card which is headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

However, the fight was called off after one of Rodriguez’s cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although Rodriguez herself didn’t test positive, the UFC did not let her travel on the chartered flight from Sao Paulo to Abu Dhabi.

She won’t be out for too long as according to sources close to MMA Fighting, her bout with Esparza has been moved to the July 25 event. That will be the final Fight Island event taking place for now and is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

Esparza has won her last three in a row, including a most recent controversial split decision win over Michelle Waterson in May.

The unbeaten Rodriguez, meanwhile, is coming off a majority decision draw against Cynthia Calvillo in December. In total, she is 2-0-2 with the UFC and will be looking to earn arguably her biggest win yet against the former champion in Esparza.

What do you think of the matchup?