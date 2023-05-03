Slated to make his first outing on home soil in Guadalajara, Mexico for the first time since a 2011 knockout win over Kermit Cintron, undisputed middleweight champion, Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is closing quickly as a sizeable betting favorite to successfully defend his title against American challenger, John Ryder in a highly-anticipated homecoming.

Canelo, a decorated undisputed middleweight champion, defends his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, super titles in a return to his Mexico for the first in 12 years, attempting to continue his roughshod run in the division since taking home a decision win over Gennady Golovkin in the pair’s title trilogy fight back in September of last year.

The Jalisco puncher has only suffered two professional defeats during his gold-laden professional career, dropping a 2013 majority decision loss to former multiple weight world champion, Floyd Mayweather, before suffering a decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in May of last year in a WBA light heavyweight title fight.

And drawing London veteran, Ryder this weekend in Guadalajara, Canelo has been picked as short as a -1,400 over at BetWay to beat the British fighter on Friday.

As for Ryder, the 36-year-old former interim WBA middleweight titleholder is sitting as a massive underdog to defeat Canelo this weekend, placed currently as high as a +700 underdog to emerge victorious in Mexico with middleweight championship spoils in tow.

Furthermore, according to BetWay, Canelo is sat currently as low as a -350 to finish Ryder with strikes at any point during their 12-round scheduled title fight this Friday night in the Estadio Arkon.

58-2-2 as a professional, Canelo, who is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of all time and argualby the greatest middleweight of his generation, has racked up victories over the sport’s who’s who time and time again.

A native of Guadalajara, Canelo, 32, has defeated the likes of Carlos Baldomir, Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, James Kirkland, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb PLant to name a few.

As for Ryder, the Islington native, who holds 18 professional knockout victories over the course of his storied professional career, has been defeated by common-foes, Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith, and Bill Joe Saunders during his career, to go with losses against Nick Blackwell, and Jack Arnfield.

In the midst of a four-fight undefeated run which includes a victory over another common-opponent, Daniel Jacobs, Ryder most recently struck interim WBO gold with a fifth round win over Zach Parker.

Despite landing 18 career knockout triumphs, Ryder has been placed as high as +1,700 to finish Canelo with a knockout win of his own this weekend in Mexico – with the hometown favorite suffering just decision losses during his spectacular professional boxing career.

An interesting prop bet available for this weekend’s fight see’s Canelo sat as a -6,600 favorite to take out Ryder inside just a minute of the opening round in Guadalajara, while the British boxer is placed as a whopping +25,000 to dispatch the defending middleweight gold holder in the same method and timeframe.