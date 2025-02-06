Boxing insider claims Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Jake Paul next: ‘I’m hearing it’s done’

ByRoss Markey
Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has stunningly revealed a fight between Canelo Alvarez and polarizing puncher, Jake Paul is set — according to his insider sources.

Canelo, the current undisputed super middleweight champion, was linked heavily this week with a massive super fight against current welterweight titleholder, Terence Crawford on a date yet to be disclosed — potentially as soon as this summer.

However, according to reports this evening, a pairing of Mexican pugilist, Canelo and unbeaten gold holder, Crawford has once more hit the skids — despite a reported verbal agreement for the pairing to take place in Las Vegas being struck this week.

Eddie Hearn claims Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Jake Paul in boxing return

And off the back of that news, prominent promoter, Hearn — who heads up Matchroom Boxing, has claimed as far as he’s aware, a pairing of Canelo Alvarez and YouTuber, Paul is all but done for a controversial pairing later this year.

“Eddie Hearn has told The Ring that he’s now heard Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul is a done deal,” The Ring Magazine posted on their official X account.

Most recently featuring in ‘Sin City’ back in September, Canelo turned in his fifth straight victory in a unanimous decision win over super middleweight title challenger, Edgar Berlanga over the course of 12 rounds.

And himself featuring back in November, Ohio prospect, Paul turned in his eleventh professional win, landing a one-sided — albeit timid unanimous decision win over the returning former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in a pageantry showing in Texas.

Seeking a pairing with Canelo in the last couple of years, Paul boldly claimed in the aftermath of his win over New York veteran, Tyson that now was the right time for him to take on world champion puncher, Canelo.

“Me vs. Canelo (Alvarez) at 200lb for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, and it makes so much sense,” Jake Paul told following his fight overnight. “Canelo is on his way out.”

