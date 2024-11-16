Jake Paul eyes Canelo Alvarez after Tyson win, plots MMA debut in 2025

Off the back of his unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson overnight, polarizing boxer, Jake Paul has once more staked his claim for a championship fight with super middleweight kingpin, Canelo Alvarez — as well as reiterating his desire to fight in mixed martial arts as soon as next year.

Taking on the Brooklyn veteran over the course of eight, two-minutes rounds at the AT&T Stadium, Paul improved to 11-1 as a professional boxer, handing the 58-year-old Tyson a unanimous decision loss — in a pairing which received much-criticizm both prior and following the bout.

Failing to follow through on a predicted knockout of former world heavyweight champion, Tyson — Ohio native, Paul claimed he elected against looking for a definitive shot against the veteran, claiming he did not need to inflict damage on a fighter of his age.

Jake Paul lays out plan for cruiserweight title fight with Canelo Alvarez

However, following the pairing, Paul laid out plans for a future pairing with super middleweight champion, Canelo — before revealing plans to follow through on a debut in the PFL (Professional Fighters League) as soon as next year.

“Me vs. Canelo (Alvarez) at 200lb for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, and it makes so much sense,” Jake Paul told following his fight overnight. “Canelo is on his way out.”

He’s going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the stuff I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true and I’ll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing,” Jake Paul explained. “We’ll fight to really see who is the face because after this event, I’m going to be claiming it.”