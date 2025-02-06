Report – Canelo Alvarez fight with Terence Crawford off amid links to summer Las Vegas pairing

According to reports this evening, a blockbuster fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is no longer expected to take place — despite claims a verbal agreement between both teams had been reached for a showdown in Las Vegas this summer.

Canelo, a current super middleweight champion, was reportedly set to make his return to action later this year in a stunning super fight with undefeated world champion, Crawford at an event in Las Vegas — with the duo meeting in one of the most-anticipated boxing clashes in recent memory.

And overnight, according to a report from The Ring Magazine, Mexican pugilist, Canelo had agreed verbally — as did Crawford to fight each other at a date yet to be confirmed in ‘Sin City’.

Canelo Alvarez fight with Terence Crawford reportedly off

However, this evening, according to reports from the same outlet, a proposed pairing of Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford has once more hit the skids — with an official reason for the failing matchup yet to be disclosed.

“The planned Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight is now OFF, The Ring has learned.”

The planned Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight is now OFF, The Ring has learned. pic.twitter.com/BtWrGN8MM1 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 6, 2025

Sidelined since improving his winning spree to five straight fights, Jalisco native, Canelo most recently defended his super middleweight crowns with a unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga as recently as last September.

As for Nebraska-born fan-favorite, Crawford the current welterweight kingpin managed to land light middleweight spoils last time out against Israil Madrimov in August of last year in Nevada, handing the Uzbekistani born fighter a unanimous decision loss to improve his unbeaten record to a jaw-dropping 41-0 to boot.

Amongst his stunning career run of wins, Crawford has also bested names including Errol Spence Jr., Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, Jose Benavidez Jr., Jeff Horn, and Julius Indongo to name a few.

As for Canelo, during his recent run of victories since an unsuccessful light heavyweight title charge against Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican has beaten Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, and compatriot, Jaime Munguia to go with his September decision win over Berlanga.