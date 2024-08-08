Canelo Alvarez Hits Back at Conor McGregor’s Taunts with Cold Response: “He’s my son”

Boxing icon Canelo Alvarez recently responded to Conor McGregor’s claim that he’s no longer a draw.

On September 14, Alvarez will return to the squared circle for a clash with Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, the same night as UFC 306 when the promotion makes its big debut at Sphere.

Ahead of his showdown with Berlanga, Alvarez shared some insight into why his long-rumored fight with undefeated sensation David Benavidez still hasn’t come to fruition. Alvarez clarified that he’d only sign on the dotted line if it guaranteed him a $200 million payday — a demand McGregor found quite humorous.

“Canelo is a cornflake,” McGregor said in a since-deleted post on X. “He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Sheik Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL.”

‘Canelito’ responded to McGregor’s comments following the recent Alvarez vs. Berlanga pre-fight press conference.

So @Canelo responds to @TheNotoriousMMA about his tweet earlier today on him no longer being a draw. Here is what Canelo had to say to me. @FightsATW #CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/6bjFSQwP1X — Abraham Gonzalez (@abeG718) August 6, 2024

“What’s happening is that he’s helping Dana White to sell for the UFC,” Alvarez told Abraham Gonzales. “That’s why he’s saying that, but he knows he’s my son.”

Canelo Alvarez has fought six times since conor McGregor’s last Octagon Appearance

Since coming up short against Dmitry Bivol in 2022, Canelo Alvarez has won four straight, including wins over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, and Jaime Munguía. Overall, Alvarez is 61-2 with 39 of his wins coming by way of knockout. His last finish came against Caleb Plant nearly four years ago.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has continued to work towards his Octagon return following a devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Originally, ‘Mystic Mac’ was scheduled to headline UFC 303 in June, but a broken pinky toe took him out of his main event matchup with Michael Chandler.

Rumors suggest that their scrap will be rebooked for UFC 310 in December, but no official announcement has been made.