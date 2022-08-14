Canadian MMA pioneer Rory MacDonald retires after knockout defeat: ‘Very much at peace with it’

Rory MacDonald has chosen to hang up the gloves after his latest knockout loss.

This past Saturday, MacDonald took on Dilano Taylor in the PFL 8 2022 Playoffs. MacDonald was looking to use his grappling abilities from the get-go and appeared hesitant to get in striking exchanges. Taylor connected with a huge right cross to send MacDonald down to the canvas before securing the win with some ground strikes.

Following his first-ever opening-round defeat, MacDonald will be stepping away.

Rory MacDonald has retired after KO loss

Olivia, the wife of Rory MacDonald, took to Instagram stories to announce his retirement and that he’s “at peace” with it.

“So many emotions tonight. I ask that you be kind with your words. It’s been a wonderful journey to watch this man fight. Rory has hung up the gloves and very much at peace with it. To new beginnings.”

TSN Reporter Aaron Bronsteter uploaded screenshots from the stories, including another one that includes Rory being asked by his daughter if he placed his gloves on the ground, a traditional sign of retirement in MMA.

Rory MacDonald's wife posted the following images on her Instagram story.



MacDonald was thinking of stepping away

MacDonald, a pioneer of Canadian MMA, had previously spoken about having double thoughts regarding competing in the sport where he has to inflict damage on his opponents. During his six-year run in the UFC, “Red King” got wins over former champions and notable opponents, including Nate Diaz, BJ Penn, and Tyron Woodley.

His contribution to the rise of MMA in Canada is unparalleled, bar one Georges St-Pierre. MacDonald left the UFC after dropping two consecutive bouts to Robbie Lawler and Stephen Thompson. He went on to the final phases of his professional career, winning some and losing some over the next six years.

MacDonald was one and four in his last five outings, with a sole win coming over Brett Cooper. He’s widely regarded as one of the toughest combatants in the game and his all-time classic brawls with Lawler will remain etched in history.

