Dilano Taylor stops Rory MacDonald with shocking upset KO win on short notice – PFL 8 Highlights

Scoring the most high-profile victory of his professional career to date, Dilano Taylor manages to improve to 10-2 as a professional –finishing former UFC welterweight title challenger and former Bellator MMA champion, Rory MacDonald with a stunning upset knockout win in the opening round of their PFL 8 welterweight semi final headliner.

Taylor, who replaced Magomed Umalatov on just three days’ notice against Canadian veteran, MacDonald, got off to a bright start against the UFC alum in the first exchange, managing to switch a wrestling exchange in his favor, winding up in full guard and then fending off an armbar attempt from MacDonald.

Rebounding from a loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov at the beginning of last month, Taylor advances to the finale of the PFL welterweight tournament finale against Sweden’s Sadibou Sy, attempting to cash a cheque worth $1,000,000 — after sprining with a massive straight right hand, dropping MacDonald and following up with ground strikes to score a first frame KO success.

Below, catch the highlights from Dilano Taylor’s shocking KO win over Rory MacDonald