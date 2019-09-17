Calvin Kattar vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov Rescheduled For UFC Moscow

Spread the word!













Calvin Kattar went from having a home fight to going into enemy territory. He was expected to take on Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC Boston next month, but the Russian had to pull out of the bout.

Now, the fight has been rescheduled for UFC Moscow, according to ESPN.com.

Kattar is coming off of a very impressive knockout win over Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238. Before that, he beat Chris Fishgold. The American, who hails from Massachusetts, is 4-1 inside the Octagon, with his other two wins over Shane Burgos and Andre Fili, and his lone loss to Renato Moicano.

Magomedsharipov, meanwhile, is 5-0 inside the Octagon and last fought at UFC 235. There, the Russian beat Jeremy Stephens by decision. Out of his five wins, three have come by submission and two by decision. He has wins over Kyle Bochniak, Brandon Davis, Mike Santiago, and Sheymon Moraes.

According to ESPN, this was a fight Kattar wanted and he was fine not fighting in Boston and moving it to Russia.

UFC Moscow Card:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov

Calvin Kattar vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Klidson Abreu vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ed Herman

Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

Davey Grant vs. Grigorii Popov

Vinc Pichel vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

