Zabit Magomedsharipov Set For Octagon Return At UFC Boston

Zabit Magomedsharipov is set to make his Octagon return in October. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Magomedsharipov will be taking on Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Boston on October 18 from the TD Garden.

This is a matchup between two of the division’s hottest fighters at the moment. Magomedsharipov is undefeated in his UFC career thus far with an overall record of 17-1. In his last outing, Magomedsharipov bested longtime veteran and knockout artist Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235 in March.

Now, he’ll take on Katter, who is on a two-fight knockout streak. Kattar finished Chris Fishgold in the first round of their meeting at UFC Fight Night 138 via TKO. In his last outing, Kattar finished Ricardo Lamas in the first round via vicious knockout. The 31-year-old has only lost once since 2010.

That being a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano at UFC 223 back in April of 2018. Perhaps he can upset Magomedsharipov when they meet inside the Octagon come October.

What do you think about Magomedsharipov returning against Kattar?