Zabit Magomedsharipov Out Of UFC Boston Co-Main Event

Spread the word!













Zabit Magomedsharipov was previously scheduled to co-headline UFC on ESPN 6 against Calvin Kattar.

The show goes down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on October 18. However, according to a report from MMA Junkie, Magomedsharipov has been forced to pull out of the event. The UFC has not yet made the announcement official. The fight is expected to be re-booked for a future event. The leading candidate is the UFC’s next Moscow event, but nothing is official.

Magomedsharipov hasn’t lost a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight since 2013 when he was submitted by Igor Egorov in Russia. Since, he has amassed a 13-fight win streak, including five of them under the UFC’s banner. He comes off of a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Stephens in March at UFC 235.

As for Kattar, he is on a two-fight win streak, finishing both Chris Fishgold and Ricardo Lamas via TKO and KO in the first round, respectively. A win for either man at this stage of their careers would be massive. Check out the updated UFC Boston card below.

UFC Boston Card:

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser

Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon

Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon Middleweight: Brandon Allen vs. Eric Spicely

What do you think about Magomedsharipov pulling from the UFC Boston co-headliner?