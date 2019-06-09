Calvin Kattar Destroys Ricardo Lamas In Chicago – UFC 238 Highlights

Spread the word!













The UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) prelims on ESPN started off with a bang!

Calvin Kattar made quite the statement in featherweight action, by making quick work of “The Bully” Ricardo Lamas. Katter ran through Lamas with a first-round knockout win just seconds out from the round ending.

The victory marked Kattar’s second in a row since suffering his last defeat to Renato Moicano in April of last year. Check out the finish here:

