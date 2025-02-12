Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal – Odds and Match Preview

Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal are set to face off in a pivotal featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night 251 on February 15, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This fight carries significant stakes for both fighters as they look to solidify their positions in the competitive featherweight division.

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal suggest that Zalal is the favorite to win. Current odds show Kattar as a +190 underdog, while Zalal is listed at -225, indicating a higher likelihood of victory for Zalal according to bookmakers. These odds mean that a $100 bet on Kattar would yield $190 in profit if he wins, whereas a $225 bet on Zalal would return $100 in profit.

Youssef Zalal’s status as the favorite reflects his recent momentum, including a string of submission victories that highlight his grappling dominance. If the fight goes to the ground, Zalal’s submission skills could lead to a finish. On the other hand, Kattar’s striking power and experience make him a dangerous opponent, particularly in stand-up exchanges. A knockout by Kattar is possible if he can control the distance and avoid takedowns.

The odds have remained relatively stable in favor of Youssef Zalal, reflecting confidence in his grappling edge and recent form. However, late betting activity closer to fight night could shift the lines slightly, especially if fans or analysts weigh in on Kattar’s striking threat or his ability to rebound from losses.

Calvin Kattar is a seasoned UFC veteran known for his boxing and elbows. Kattar has earned 11 of his wins via knockout and is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. Despite his striking focus, he has a solid wrestling foundation from his high school days. However, Kattar is currently on a three-fight losing streak and aims to bounce back in this matchup.

Youssef Zalal is a rising star with a well-rounded skill set but excels in grappling and submissions. After being released from the UFC in 2022, Zalal made an impressive comeback in 2024 with three consecutive submission victories, showcasing his elite jiu-jitsu. He is known for his adaptability, switching stances effectively, and his ability to capitalize on ground opportunities.

For Kattar, this fight represents an opportunity to halt his losing streak and re-establish himself as a top contender in the featherweight division. For Zalal, it’s a chance to continue his resurgence and secure a victory over a highly ranked opponent, potentially breaking into the upper echelon of the division.

This clash of styles, Kattar’s striking versus Zalal’s grappling, makes this an intriguing matchup with high stakes for both fighters’ careers.