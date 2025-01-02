Undefeated, All Finishes “F*ing Great, Thank You” Youssef Zalal Reaction to Facing Ilia Topuria On Short Notice

Morocco’s Youssef Zalal faced a pivotal moment in his career during his UFC journey. In 2020, Zalal found himself up against an undefeated force, Ilia Topuria, under challenging circumstances. When Zalal’s original opponent pulled out just days before the bout, he had to quickly adapt.

Youssef Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria

“I’m in Abu Dhabi, I land, and I get a call. They’re like, ‘Yeah, your opponent pulled out,’” Zalal recalls. “I say, ‘What the fck do you mean my opponent pulled out? I’m fcking seven days away from the fight.’” The shock didn’t end there.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah, but we got you this guy,’” Zalal continues, “I said, ‘Okay, what’s his record?’ ‘Fcking 8-0 or 9-0 or some sht like that. All finishes, never seen a decision.’ And I said, ‘F*cking great. Thank you. Like, this is awesome, bro.’”

Zalal’s new opponent, Ilia Topuria, was an undefeated juggernaut. The challenge of facing someone on such short notice didn’t deter Zalal. Instead, he took the opportunity in stride.

“I go in and fight this guy, and I was like, first round, they said he’s a grappler,” Zalal explained. “And I was like, ‘Okay.’ I didn’t know this f*cker was a Greco-wrestler. That’s the only highlight you see of him—ever tossing my ass.”

Despite the sudden adjustment, Zalal faced Topuria with resilience, but the fight saw Ilia Topuria’s grappling power earn the W. The bout went the full three rounds, with Topuria’s control on the ground proving too much for Zalal to overcome, and Topuria secured the unanimous decision victory.

Topuria’s success in the division, culminating in his February 2024 UFC Featherweight Championship win against Alexander Volkanovski, has only highlighted the significance of their encounter, as both fighters’ careers have continued to rise.

Zalal’s experience against Topuria in 2020 has proven invaluable in his development. The fight may have ended in a loss for Zalal, but it propelled him towards future success. He is now on a six-fight win streak with his most victory being a submission win against Jack Shore.