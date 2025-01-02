Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Signs with GFL: MMA Fans Sound Off on the Fresh Move with Mixed Reactions

Paige VanZant is returning to the world of mixed martial arts and fight fans aren’t quite sure how to feel about it.

Recently, it was reported that ’12 Gauge’ will once again strap on the four-ounce gloves, this time for the Global Fight League, a well-funded organization that has been gobbling up talent on the free agent market over the last several months in preparation for a 2025 launch.

In addition to VanZant, the GFL has also signed other notable female free agents like Bi Nguyen, Kayla Hracho, Pannie Kianzad, Hannah Goldy, and Mao Ding.

“They are picking up anybody and everybody who has a name in this sport who is a free agent,” VanZant explained (via MMA Junkie). “… So, they offered me a contract, and I said yes. Going back to MMA. I think this is the perfect opportunity because I didn’t necessarily leave MMA. “I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore, but leaving when I became a free agent outside of the UFC, the biggest offer that came in was bare-knuckle boxing. They were the ones, they presented the best offer to me and it was exciting, it was new. It definitely sparked my interest.”

VanZant has not competed in MMA since suffering a first-round submission loss against Amanda Ribas in July 2020. Completing the last fight on her UFC contract, VanZant left the promotion in search of greener pastures. She found exactly that in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, inking a million-dollar deal with the promotion. Unfortunately, she failed to live up to the hype, going 0-2 inside the squared circle before essentially exiting the organization.

Since then, she’s made two appearances on Dana White’s latest pet project, Power Slap.

Fans don’t hold back while Reacting to Paige vanZant’s MMA News

Unsurprisingly, VanZant’s MMA comeback has resulted in a variety of reactions from fans on social media, many of them lambasting the GLF for wasting money on a fighter who hasn’t a fight in nearly six years.

However, not everyone online was quick to VanZant’s pairing with the new MMA upstart.

How do you feel about Paige VanZant’s return to mixed martial arts?