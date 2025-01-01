Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant confirms massive return to MMA with new promotion

Former UFC strawweight and flyweight contender, Paige VanZant has revealed she has penned a deal to compete under the GFL (Global Fight League) banner in the new year — with the fan-favorite challenger expected to make her comeback to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since 2020.

VanZant, a former top-contender under the banner of the UFC in the strawweight rankings, prior to an eventual climb to the flyweight limit, made her most recent outing against incoming headliner, Amanda Ribas on ‘Fight Island’ five years ago — dropping a submission loss to the Brazilian grappler.

Most recently competing in Powerslap, Oregon native, Paige VanZant made her sophomore outing in slap fighting against Chelsea Dobson, in a unanimous draw decision — having debuted back in June in a unanimous decision win over Christine Wolmarans.

UFC veteran Paige VanZant confirms return to MMA in a deal with the new GFL

However, claiming she would likely never strap on a pair of gloves in the future again, VanZant has now confirmed she has inked a deal to compete under the GFL banner in the new year — as well as revealing fellow UFC alums, Gleison Tibau, and former welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves have also inked terms on a deal.

MMA media friends: Paige VanZant confirmed that she signed with the Global Fight League on her podcast (Gleison Tibau and Thiago Alves also signed with them, per Paige). — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 1, 2025

Competing twice under the umbrella of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), Paige VanZant dropped a pair of unanimous decision losses against both Britain Hart, as well as Octagon rival, Rachael Ostovich.

During her tenure with the UFC, VanZant would land notable wins over the likes of Felice Herrig, Alex Chambers, Bec Rawlings, as well as Ostovich, and featured in headliners against former two-time champion, Rose Namajunas, and the now-retired, Michelle Waterson-Gomez.