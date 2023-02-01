Cain Velasquez back in training at the AKA gym

Former UFC heavyweight world champion Cain Velasquez is back in the gym training at AKA. After nearly a year in prison, he is now out and free to train with his stablemates.

On Instagram, the AKA gym shared:

“WE ARE FAMILY at AKA.”

It is a photo of Velasquez training alongside MMA fighters such as Adam Antolin, Ant ‘The Antidote’ Do, Bobby Ngo, and Mark Climaco.

AKA was founded by former UFC champion Frank Shamrock and famed trainer Javier Mendez. Since then, it has trained notable MMA fighters such as former UFC champions Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and current UFC champion Islam Makhachev, among many others.

In his MMA career, Velasquez has defeated notable fighters such as Brock Lesnar, Junior Dos Santos, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and several others.

Is Cain Velasquez coming back to MMA?

With Cain Velasquez being back in the gym, the next question looms; is he coming back to MMA? Velasquez has spent some time in professional wrestling more recently than his last MMA bout. In an interview with MMA Junkie, AKA head coach Javier Mendez said:

“He’s got it if he wants it. He’s got it. But I don’t know now if he wants to come back. I don’t speak with him about those things. But it’s possible. If someone says, ‘Hey, here’s $2 million, let’s go fight,’ he might say, ‘Eh, give me $4 [million] and I’ll do it’ … I don’t know, but who knows — money talks most of the time,” Mendez said. “If the money is good and the UFC lets him, it’s possible that he may do it.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]