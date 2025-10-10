Cage Warriors Announce Two Colossal Title Fights in November

One of Europe’s leading MMA organisations Cage Warriors, has announced a pair of elite title matchups for November. The organisation has produced top mixed martial artists for years and many have gone to taste success in the UFC.

Cage Warriors 196

Former Featherweight champion Harry Hardwick took an opportunity to join the UFC at the end of September at UFC Paris. With that jump he vacated his 145lbs Cage Warriors title allowing two top contenders to contest it at Cage Warriors 196.

Incredible Irish talent Solomon Simon has been growing his fanbase ever since debuting in Cage Warriors back in 2023. The ferocious featherweight is now 5-0 in CW with a 100% finish rate. Last time out he defeated former lightweight title contender Cristian Iorga with a first round KO in April. His scheduled return at CW 194 was postponed due to injury to his opponent Aiden Lee.

The Solomon Simon Show NEVER Disappoints 🍿



Our undefeated featherweight prospect is coming for the title and fights at #CW194 Dublin! pic.twitter.com/AEBlecP8hk — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) August 7, 2025

Standing across the cage will be Nik Bagley another formidable finisher in the CW 145lbs division. With five of his six CW victories coming by submission Bagley is a wizard in the grappling department and loves a rear naked choke. His sole defeat came early in his CW tenure to ben Ellis via decision.

HOTTEST Featherweight in UK MMA 🇬🇧🔥



Nik Bagley gets his shot at the CW world title at #CW196 London, Nov 15th! pic.twitter.com/efqijgobpS — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 9, 2025

Cage Warriors 197

The following week CW returns to the BEC Arena in Manchester for a title unification bout at 155lbs. Current champion Samuel Silva won the belt back in March in surprising fashion against dominant champion George Hardwick. Following the win he got a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series in September but suffered a first round KO loss. Now he returns to defend his belt for the first time.

#AndNew Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion

Samuel "Caveira" Silva 🇧🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/Tf2i9zKD51 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 21, 2025

In Silva’s absence an interim title bout was made between CW fan favourite James Power and late replacement Omar Turgarev. The 23 year old stepped in to replace Ieuan Davies to make his Cage Warriors debut. Finland’s own Tugarev made a huge statement earning the TKO in Round 3 and claiming the interim 155lbs belt. Now 8-0 the youngster is ready to maintain his unbeaten status and potential shoot himself into the eyes of the UFC at CW 197.