Cage Warriors 194: The Future of Irish MMA

One of the elite European promotions returns to Ireland this weekend for Cage Warriors 194.

The RDS Arena is bound to be packed to the rafters to watch Ireland’s future stars take to the cage. The talent factory of Cage Warriors has a rich history in the Emerald Isle. Current UFC talents Ian Machado Garry and Rhys McKee made their name in the yellow gloves alongside current PFL lightweight star Paul Hughes. Not to mention one of the faces of the sport the ‘Notorious” Conor McGregor.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 07: Paul Hughes after winning his bout on Cage Warriors 112 on March 7, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Cage Warriors 194 Ones To Watch

Five unbeaten Irishman enter the octagon in Dublin with a highly rated American prospect also featured on the card. Anthony Orozco is said American and the 7-0 welterweight contender is ready for his shot at the Cage Warriors title or the UFC if victorious in the RDS Arena. His pro debut came at Cage Warriors 155 in June 2023 and he’s not looked back since with four finishes in seven victories in his pro career.

Representing Ireland on the prelims exciting heavyweight prospect Trevor Makengo makes his second MMA appearance and his long awaited debut in Cage Warriors. At just 1-0 it is not only his fighting style but charisma outside the cage that has all the fans talking about the 26 year old. At the lower end of the scale Jamie Abbott-Bissett is a buzzing flyweight with two Cage Warriors victories already under his belt and he’s hunting a third win in front of home fans.

4-0 Lightweight Conor McCarthy features on the main card in Dublin and aims for his first finish in the yellow gloves after two successful decision wins so far in Cage Warriors. Ferocious featherweights Keith Keogh and Max Lally look to continue their fantastic form. Keogh kicks off the main card and at 2-0 with a pair of first round finishes do not blink. The same could be said for Lally in the co main event. A huge spotlight for 22 year old with a 100% first round finish record across his four professional wins.

Cage Warriors 194 is certainly a must see from the RDS Arena in Dublin.