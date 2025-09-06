Kauê Fernandes Delivers Explosive Leg Kick TKO to Topple Harry Hardwick – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Kauê Fernandes Delivers Explosive Leg Kick TKO to Topple Harry Hardwick - UFC Paris Highlights

Kauê Fernandes leg kicked his way to a stunning first-round TKO against Harry Hardwick at UFC Paris.

Fernandes absolutely obliterated Hardwick’s lead leg with a series of calf kicks. By the halfway point of the opening round, Hardwick could hardly put weight on his leg. Still, the Brit never stopped moving forward.

gettyimages 2234026650 612x612 1

Unfortunately for him, all it took was one more kick to the leg before he was sent crashing to the canvas and unable to climb back to his feet. As a result, referee Herb Dean had no choice but to wave off the fight.

G0LmA RaYAAYPA2
gettyimages 2233403338 612x612 1

Official Result: Kauê Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick via TKO (leg kicks) at 3:21 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Kauê Fernandes vs. Harry Hardwick at UFC Paris:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

