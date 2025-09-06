Kauê Fernandes Delivers Explosive Leg Kick TKO to Topple Harry Hardwick – UFC Paris Highlights

Kauê Fernandes leg kicked his way to a stunning first-round TKO against Harry Hardwick at UFC Paris.

Fernandes absolutely obliterated Hardwick’s lead leg with a series of calf kicks. By the halfway point of the opening round, Hardwick could hardly put weight on his leg. Still, the Brit never stopped moving forward.

Unfortunately for him, all it took was one more kick to the leg before he was sent crashing to the canvas and unable to climb back to his feet. As a result, referee Herb Dean had no choice but to wave off the fight.

Official Result: Kauê Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick via TKO (leg kicks) at 3:21 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Kauê Fernandes vs. Harry Hardwick at UFC Paris:

