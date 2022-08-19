Buakaw Banchamek makes quick work of Kota Miura weeks before BKFC Thailand 3 debut

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek made his return to Rajadamnern Stadium in Thailand for the first time in 18 years and made quick work of up-and-coming Japanese mixed martial artist Kota Miura.

With more than 250 career wins to his credit, Buakaw Banchamek is one of Muay Thai‘s most well-known and respected practitioners. The former K-I World Max Champion recently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is scheduled to make his promotional debut at BKFC Thailand 3 on September on September 3rd.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated bare-knuckle debut, Buakaw competed against Miura, an internet heartthrob and aspiring mixed martial artist born to footballer Kazuyoshi Miura and model Risako Miura. The two squared off inside Thailand’s longest-running boxing stadium, which first opened in 1945.

In the bout, which you can see highlights below, Buakaw delivered a showstopping performance and put Miura away in the third round by technical knockout. It was another great showing for the Muay Thai icon just weeks away from his first foray into the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

The former K-1 MAX Champion had no love for Kota Miura tonight and stopped the upcoming MMA fighter from Japan in the third round of tonight's Rajadamnern World Series main event. #RWS pic.twitter.com/cMtHABgCQQ — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) August 19, 2022

Buakaw Banchamek Will Toe The Line on September 3rd for BKFC Debut

The Muay Thai superstar will toe the line on September 3rd for his new employer, Bare Knuckle FC. First announced in July, Buakaw was added to an already bolstered BKFC roster which has seen new additions including John Dodson, Ben Rothwell, Greg Hardy, and Felice Herrig. The promotion also signed fellow Muay Thai legend Saenchai to the promotion earlier this month.

Speaking about the signing BFKC President and founder David Feldman shared his excitement about signing the former WBC Muay Thai world champion.

“This is our third event in Thailand and I can’t wait to see the legendary ‘Buakaw’ in person and for our fans all over the world to watch him on the BKFC app. Thailand is a very robust, growing market for BKFC and we’re expecting a massive crowd on hand for ‘Buakaw’s’ bare-knuckle debut. Thanks very much to our partners in Thailand; Nick Chapman and Golf along with the Singha Corporation.”

In his promotional debut, Buakaw will take on Erkan Varol. A native of Turkey, Varol is a kickboxing specialist who holds a record of 88-33 with 46 of his victories coming via knockout.