Veteran Muay Thai icon, Buakaw Banchamek is set for his return to the Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium for the first time in almost two decades, as he books a soon-approaching exhibition kickboxing outing against Kota Miura – the son of former Japan national team striker, Kazuyoshi Miura.

Buakaw, a decorated Muay Thai striker, recently hit the headlines at the end of last month – putting pen to paper on a deal with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) ahead of an expected promotional bow with the David Feldman-founded organization before the close of this year.

The signing of the iconic, Buakaw was also hotly followed by the capture of another decorated sport legend, Saenchai, with a report detailing how the Thai striker had also linked up with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Wednesday afternoon.

Competing at the featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and middleweight limits, Buakaw, who holds an astonishing professional record of 240-24-12 – has also notched countless championship victories over the course of his storied and lengthy professional Muay Thai and kickboxing career.

Buakaw has also produced ONE Championship featherweight kingpin, Superbon

The 40-year-old Surin native has also trained current and inaugural ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon Banchamek.

A two-time K-1 World MAX champion and a back-to-back Thai Fight tournament victor back in 2011 and 2012, Buakaw, as per an initial report from Coconuts Bangkok – is set to share the squared circle with the aforenoted Miura at an event on August 19. Next.

“Muay Thai superstar Buakaw to fight Japanese youngblood Kota Miura in #Bangkok,” Coconuts Bangkok tweeted.

As for Miura’s father, Kazuyoshi Miura, the 55-year-old forward netted an impressive 55 goals from 88 caps for the Japanese national team until he called time on his international career in 2000.

Spending a sole season at Italian Serie A side, Genoa, Miura would then move to Dynamo Zagreb following a brief trial period with newly promoted Premier League side, Bournemouth. Miura won the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 1992 after lifting the AFC Asian Cup with Japan that year.