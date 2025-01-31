UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has experienced a significant shift in his social media following amidst the fallout from his recent controversial remarks. The US-born Mitchell recently made inflammatory comments praising Adolf Hitler and promoting antisemitic, homophobic, and transphobic rhetoric. He has lost over 1.2K followers on Instagram while gaining more than 4.2K followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Bryce Mitchell Earns Followers Following Hitler Rant

The backlash against Bryce Mitchell stems from his statements describing Hitler as a “good guy” and denying the Holocaust. These remarks have sparked widespread outrage, with UFC President Dana White strongly condemning them as “beyond disgusting.” White emphasized that Hitler was responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and labeled any defense of him as “moronic.

Mitchell’s comments have also led to public criticism from prominent figures in the MMA community, including journalist Ariel Helwani and fellow fighters like Conor McGregor. Additionally, at least one sponsor has severed ties with him.

While most fans have distanced themselves from him on Instagram, others appear to have rallied behind him on X. The recent surge in followers for UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell on X (formerly Twitter) after making pro-Hitler remarks is a troubling dynamic in social media.

In the case of pro-Hitler content specifically, there has been a documented rise in its visibility across platforms like X and TikTok. Analysts have noted that such content often uses revisionist narratives or AI-generated media to glorify Hitler, reaching millions of users. X’s algorithm appears particularly prone to amplifying this type of material.

On his podcast, Bryce Mitchell started his rant by stating:

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy. Based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I really do think, before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country”