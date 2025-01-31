Bryce Mitchell Under Fire for Hitler Praise, Conor McGregor Calls for Global Peace in Response

Conor McGregor has made his feelings known about Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler comments. The UFC world has been shaken by the fallout from Bryce Mitchell’s recent comments on his podcast, where he praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust. The remarks, which included antisemitic, homophobic, and transphobic statements, have drawn widespread condemnation from fans, sponsors, and UFC President Dana White. Among those addressing the controversy is former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who offered a passionate response on social media.

Conor McGregor Talks Bryce Mitchell

Recently, UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell made the shocking remarks during the debut episode of his podcast ArkanSanity. He described Hitler as a “good guy” who “fought for his country” and dismissed the Holocaust as a fabrication. These statements quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the MMA community and beyond. Sponsors like The Regenaissance swiftly cut ties with Mitchell, while UFC President Dana White labeled his comments “beyond disgusting,” emphasizing that Hitler was “one of the most evil human beings to ever walk the Earth”

Conor McGregor, one of the UFC’s most iconic fighters, took to social media to address the controversy. In a lengthy post, McGregor extended support to Mitchell as a “God-fearing brother” while condemning the rise of antisemitic and hateful rhetoric online. His statement called for global unity and peace, referencing conflicts across regions like Palestine, Israel, Ukraine, and Africa.

McGregor wrote: “Let this be acknowledgment/confirmation of the rise in antisemitic commentary… spreading feverishly across the world wide web… Humans under God deserve Peace and Freedom… From Palestine to Jerusalem, Israel to Ukraine… Russia to Ireland to England to America… PEACE PEACE FROM THE CHAMP CHAMP.”

While McGregor expressed solidarity with Mitchell on a personal level, his broader message emphasized rejecting divisive ideologies and promoting harmony among nations.

The Irishman made history as the first fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously, featherweight and lightweight. Although inactive since 2021 due to injuries and other ventures outside MMA, Conor McGregor continues to wield significant influence in combat sports and is a divisive figure.

For now, Bryce Mitchell faces an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s impassioned call for peace adds another layer to this unfolding saga.