Jan Blachowicz Outraged by Bryce Mitchell: ‘Come to Poland and Learn the Truth About Nazi Atrocities’

UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell has sparked widespread outrage with controversial remarks made during the debut episode of his podcast in which he praised Hitler. The 30-year-old also denied the Holocaust and made inflammatory comments about Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities. His statements have drawn condemnation from across the MMA world, including UFC President Dana White and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz Outraged by Bryce Mitchell

In a recent press conference, UFC president Dana White labeled Bryce Mitchell’s comments as “beyond disgusting” and emphasized the historical atrocities committed by Hitler, including the deaths of six million Jews during the Holocaust. However, at this time, there has been no disciplinary action announced by the organization.

On his podcast, Bryce Mitchell said of Hitler:

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy. Based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I really do think, before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country”

In response, the Polish MMA fighter Jan Blachowicz responded and said:

“Hey Bryce Mitchell, since you are so good at research I invite you to take a little educational tour. We’ll start in Warsaw, which was nearly razed to the ground in 1945. You will see many memorial plaques commemorating the public executions of civilians. “We’ll take a walking tour of the ex-Ghetto area. By the way, we will go to Palmiry where the Nazis executed 1700 people including Olympic champion Janusz Kusociński. Then we will go to Auschwitz, where one million people were murdered. “You can reflect on each prisoner separately. I will also share a personal story, because Waclaw – my grandfather’s brother – was in this camp. Jan Bednarek, in turn, is my grandmother’s brother, who died in the Buchenwald camp. My grandfather was held in a German prisoner of war camp. I invite you to Poland to see all this with your own eyes. We’ll see if you’ll still consider “you know who” a good guy.”

The majority of Nazi extermination camps during World War II were located in German-occupied Poland. These camps were specifically designed for mass murder as part of the Nazis’ “Final Solution” to exterminate Jews and other targeted groups. The six major extermination camps, Auschwitz, Treblinka, Sobibor, Belzec, Chelmno, and Majdanek, were all established within occupied Polish territory.

Jan Blachowicz’s response shows the deep wounds caused by Nazi atrocities. It shows the importance of confronting Holocaust denial and misinformation spread by people like Bryce Mitchell.