UFC standout Bryce Mitchell vows to homeschool his son to keep him from ‘Turning Gay’

Bryce Mitchell is further proof that you don’t have to be smart to be successful.

Despite being a 16-2 fighter and ranked within the UFC’s featherweight top 15, ‘Thug Nasty’ is not best known for his skills or accomplishments inside the Octagon. Instead, he’s far more associated with his slew of non-sensical hot takes on the earth being flat (it’s not), NASA being a bunch of Satan worshipers (maybe?), and disputing the existence of gravity.

But he may have outdone them all. Taking to social media, Mitchell — while holding his new baby boy Tucker James —insisted that families should not get their children vaccinated.

“I want to encourage ya’ll not to vaccinate your children because I think it’s bad for their health,” Mitchell said in a video clip posted on Instagram. “It could potentially kill them. Give them some type of… Make them autistic. Seriously, these vaccines are poisonous. Don’t vaccinate your kids.”

Of course, there is no statistical evidence that any of the eight vaccines administered to children and adults cause ADS (Autism Spectrum Disorder). In 2013 the Centers for Disease Control even published findings confirming this, yet the theory has maintained a strong foothold among conspiracy theorists — many of whom were likely vaccinated as children by their far more responsible parents.

Bryce Mitchell convinced public schools will turn his son into a communist, a satan worshiper, or a homosexual

Oh, but Mitchell was far from done there. He also commented on the status of the public school system, noting that he has every intention of homeschooling his son. It’s an understandable stance that a lot of parents can agree with. … Until you find out why Mitchell is going this route.

“Tucker’s also going to be homeschooled,” Mitchell continued. “We’re gonna have to homeschool all our kids or they’re going to end up turning gay and that’s the reason I’m gonna homeschool Tucker. I don’t want him to be a communist, I don’t want him to worship Satan, and I don’t want him to be gay. “Out of the public schools, they took the most valuable book of all time. The number one selling book of all time. The oldest, most accurate historical document there ever was — the bible. They took it out of the schools and replaced it with Edgar Allen Poe who shacked up with his cousin. My son ain’t gonna be reading no Edgar Allen Poe. He’s going to be reading the bible. That’s just how it is and I’m just telling you, if you don’t teach your kid these things, it’s gonna be fed right to the devil and we’re not gonna let that happen here.”

And now for your pleasure, here is Bryce Mitchell getting knocked the f*ck out by Josh Emmett at UFC 296: