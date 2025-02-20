UFC star Bryce Mitchell set for grappling match with Israeli LFA star Ilay Barzilay at Karate Combat

UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell is set to make his return to combat sports later this year — under the banner of Karate Combat, taking on LFA prospect, Israeli finisher, Ilay Barzilay in a pit submission clash matchup later this month.

Mitchell, the current number thirteen ranked divisional contender at the featherweight limit in the UFC, is set to feature for the first time in combat sports since his deplorable pro-Adolf Hitler comments and antisemitic tirade during an appearance on his podcast at the beginning of this month.

And going unpunished for his comments, Mitchell remains under contract with the UFC — with promotional boss, Dana White confirming he would not punish the Arkansas native for his comments — citing “free speech” as the main reason why.

“A lot of the things that I do are by, I guess I would just say gut and how I think we should handle it,” Dana White told Tucker Carlson. “It’s not like, again, my head of PR, she’s brilliant and I respect her very much, but it’s not like the other night when I found out what Bryce Mitchell had said It’s not like we got a bunch of lawyers on the phone and we didn’t, you know what I did? I got on Google and I started looking up World War II and, you know, remind Bryce Mitchell on what a piece of sh*t (Adolf) Hitler was, okay, let’s, and why he’s not a good guy and why you wouldn’t want to go fishing with him And that was it. You know, I saw people saying, oh, he read a can, I don’t ever read can statements. Nobody writes anything for me.

“…Nobody writes anything for me,” Dana White explained. “Everything is exactly how I feel about it, whether you like it or not. I don’t care. I don’t care if you like it — I don’t care if you don’t like it. This is my company and I’ll run it the way I want to.”

Bryce Mitchell takes on Israeli prospect, Ilay Barzilay at Karate Combat event

And this evening, Uncrowned reporter, Ariel Helwani reported how Bryce Mitchell is set to take on Israeli prospect, Ilay Barzilay in a pit submission match under the Karate Combat banner on February 28.

Ilay Barzilay x Bryce Mitchell has been signed for next week’s Karate Combat 53 event,” Helwani posted on X. “It’ll be a Pit Submission (grappling) 180-pound catchweight fight, per promotion officials. Feb. 28. Denver.”

Himself in the midst of an impressive 6-0 professional mixed martial arts run, Island Fights and Cage Warriors alum, Barzilay has turned in an impressive four straight victories since his move to LFA back in 2023.

Last time out, the Syndicate MMA staple landed a unanimous decision triumph over Kohl Laren at LFA 198 back in December of last year in California.