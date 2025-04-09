With God on His Side, Bryce Mitchell Implores Fans to ‘Bet the Farm’ at UFC 314: ‘He Doesn’t Have Jesus’

With God in his heart and Jesus by his side, Bryce Mitchell thinks now is the perfect time to bet the farm on him.

‘Thug Nasty’ returns to the Octagon this Saturday night for a high-stakes scrap with featherweight standout Jean ‘Lord’ Silva at UFC 314 in Miami.

Aside from being a big opportunity for two of the most intriguing prospects in the division, the fight is fueled by a boatload of animosity after the two traded words during last month’s UFC 314 press conference. Well, it was mostly Silva drowning out Mitchell every time he attempted to talk, but it was quite clear that ‘Thug Nasty’ was more than frustrated by Silva’s antics.

So much so that he claimed that ‘Lord’ was possessed by a legion of demons that have been invading his dreams ever since their face-to-face encounter in Las Vegas.

This weekend, Mitchell will have an opportunity to exercise those demons.

“I know that this is the biggest fight of my life,” Mitchell said during Wednesday’s UFC 314 media day. “You know it, everybody watching knows it, and that’s just God’s plan. I couldn’t have made this fight bigger if I tried myself. This is the Spirit leading me into this. There’s nothing that I could’ve done to sell this fight. God put this fight together, and God’s purpose for me is to be up here and perform.” Mitchell continued, “He says that he loves Jesus, but he calls himself Lord, and he doesn’t act like he loves Jesus. He doesn’t treat me with respect, so I go based off of that. Based off my interactions with him, he doesn’t have Jesus in his heart because he treats me like total sh*t. … I think his feelings are very ill, and it’s not gonna be fun when he’s getting his face smashed in.”

Bryce Mitchell is feeling confident

Mitchell has had a difficult time getting respect out of fans and fighters alike, but that’s the price you pay when you call Adolf Hitler “a good guy” on your podcast.

But whether or not he has fans on his side, Mitchell hopes that everyone makes some big money by betting the farm on him.

“I believe this is a great time for all my friends to bet and make a tremendous amount of money off of me,” Mitchell said. “Go ahead, bet the farm. This is the best odds that I’ve had in a long time. If you’re a betting man, cash your bet.”

Currently, ‘Thug Nasty’ is a +205 underdog against ‘Lord’ on DraftKings, meaning a $100 bet would more than double your money, should he get the nod.