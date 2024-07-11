UFC standout Bryce Mitchell claims 9/11 was an inside job ordered by ‘Rich white Politicians’

Bryce Mitchell believes 9/11 was an inside job. In other news, water is still wet.

Despite carrying a solid 16-2 record in mixed martial arts, the 29-year-old Mitchell has become best known for his irrational rants regarding religion, politics, homosexuality, space, and a slew of other nonsensical conspiracy theories he’d love to tell you about in great length.

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, ‘Thug Nasty’ was asked a seemingly simple question that he promptly turned into an opportunity to claim that the horrific terrorist attack that took down the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, was orchestrated by the U.S. government.

The most Bryce Mitchell answer ever. pic.twitter.com/n8YRZEA3oq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 10, 2024

“When I was 16, that’s when the biggest revelation, besides Jesus Christ, that I’ve ever had happened to me,” Mitchell said. “Based upon my own research because I am a source of information, and even though they don’t let you cite yourself, I am a valid source of information. I don’t do no bullsh*t. I tell the truth and if I don’t know it’s true, I won’t say it. “I’m telling you, I know and I knew when I was 16 that our government orchestrated 9/11 and brought them towers down. I know it. Our government, white people — rich white politicians, not brown people with box cutters. I’m telling you, white people brought down them Twin Towers.“

9/11 claimed the lives of 2,996 people and was the worst terror attack to ever take place on American soil.

Bryce Mitchell Has not booked a return date since his brutal kO loss in December

After kickstarting his career in the Octagon with five straight wins, Bryce Mitchell has lost two of his last three. In his last outing, ‘Thug Nasty’ suffered one of the scariest knockouts in UFC history after absorbing an earth-shattering right hand from KO artist Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

It was an especially disturbing scene as Mitchell began to convulse on the canvas while unconscious. Fortunately, the Arkansas native made a full recovery but is yet to book his next bout.